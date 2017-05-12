Now renewed for a seventh season on ABC, long-running fairy tale fantasy series 'Once Upon A Time' will continue telling the stories of some of the most recognisable characters from that world. To-date, we've met such faces as the Evil Queen, Captain Hook and Rumpelstiltskin, and it looks like we'll be meeting even more newbies as the series rolls on.

Rebecca Mader will be leaving the ABC fantasy fairy tale series

Earlier this week we reported that Jennifer Morrison had made the decision to quit her lead role as Emma Swan in the series, but she's not the only person leaving the show behind.

Rebecca Mader, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West, will also now be leaving the series following the conclusion of season 6, but unlike Morrison, she didn't make the decision to go.

Taking to her Instagram to announce the news, she wrote: "A lot of you have been asking if I will be joining everyone in Season 7, so I wanted to let you know personally that unfortunately I am not. This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand.

"The most important thing is that you all know how much you mean to me. I am told frequently both online and in person that by being a part of such a special show I have in some way changed someone's life. This is hugely meaningful to me. I am here to let you know that I am the one who has been changed. Not just by playing such a well written multi-dimensional character but by the fandom itself. I have heard your stories, your pain, your struggles, your achievements and I have truly felt you. I have learned. I have grown. I am a better person because of you, the fans and everyone that blessed me with this opportunity to play such an iconic role.

"Congrats all and thank you! I look forward to the next. I invite you to come with me on this journey."

The fact that she admits it was a creative decision could mean that we'll be seeing the Wicked Witch melting into a puddle before the end of season 6, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Exactly how the story is going to change and evolve moving into season 7 also remains to be seen, but plenty of rumours suggest a soft reboot of the entire franchise is taking place. What that means for the rest of the roster of fan favourite characters hasn't yet been publicly determined...

'Once Upon A Time' season 6 continues on ABC in the US.