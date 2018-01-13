Rebecca Hall has made the incredible decision to stand by victims of abuse following her work on Woody Allen film 'A Rainy Day In New York', donating her entire salary to the 'Time's Up' campaign, which aids women with legal costs when they want to take their alleged harassers to court.

Rebecca Hall will donate her entire fee to the 'Time's Up' campaign

The prominence of her fee being from a Woody Allen project isn't something that should be simply glanced over; Allen is somebody who has been accused on multiple occasions of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow - from his relationship with Mia Farrow - whilst she was a child. Though Dylan has tried to bring a case against her father to court on a number of occasions, the filmmaker has never been charged with anything.

Posting a picture of the logo for the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund on her Instagram, Hall wrote in a lengthy post: "The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup"

Woody Allen has been accused of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Alongside the 'Me Too' campaign, 'Time's Up' was a heavy and prominent presence at this year's Golden Globe Awards, in which James Franco won an award before the very next day himself being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. The majority of guests at the show - including Franco - wore 'Time's Up' pins, and dressed only in black to make their statement.

On the night, it was Oprah who stole the show with a rousing speech that promised she and the rest of those fighting for equality and freedom within not only the entertainment industry, but others, would continue to do so with a strong and willing mind.

More: Rebecca Hall Was Initially Taken Aback By The 'Christine' Script

The future of Hollywood isn't an easy thing to guess, but with the daily controversies should come a lot of reactionary things such as this one. A step in the right direction, but an industry in which a lot will have to change if it's to ever regain its reputation.