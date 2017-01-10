Former ‘X Factor’ contestant Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed she will not be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, because she is uncomfortable with the song that had been chosen for her.

Last week Ferguson confirmed she had been invited to perform at the ceremony and said she would accept the invitation on the condition that she be allowed to perform Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’.

Rebecca Ferguson will not be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ferguson said: “Due to circumstances beyond my control concerning the offer to perform at the Inauguration Concert, I was thrown into the middle of a political arena last week.

“I wasn't comfortable with the song choice made on my behalf, and although I'm very blessed to have a gift that gives me amazing opportunities, as a mother and an artist, I had to defend my stance. That is why I made the decision to sing ‘Strange Fruit’ when I was invited.”

Ferguson said she had requested to sing ‘Strange Fruit’ as she felt it was the only song that would not compromise her artistic integrity. The singer said she also wanted to show her support for the #blacklivesmatter movement and ‘create a moment of pause for people to reflect’.

“I believe talent is a gift that should be used to heal the wounds of this world and make the world a better place to live in,” she continued. “As music is so powerful, I wanted to try and help educate the people watching of where division and separation can lead to if not corrected.

“There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I'm unable to share right now, but I will not be singing. However, I genuinely wish your nation nothing but love. I would also like to pay homage to a few of your great female artists: Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, and the brave and remarkable Eartha Kitt and her beautiful untold story.

“I've a lot of love for the United States. It's a constant source of inspiration to myself, if not the whole world,” Ferguson concluded. “I genuinely wish you all well and hope I will still get to sing 'Strange Fruit' for you one day.”

‘America's Got Talent’ runner-up Jackie Evancho will perform the National Anthem at the January 20 ceremony, but so far no big name artists have been confirmed. Elton John, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks are all reported to have turned down an offer.

On Tuesday singer Charlotte Church tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye.”