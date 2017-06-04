Real Madrid Pictures

Players of Real Madrid - Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid at the Vicente Calderon Stadium - Madrid, Spain - Saturday...
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid celebrate winning the 2016 Champions League Final - Madrid, Spain - Sunday 29th May 2016
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid arrive at Manchester Airport ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City - Manchester,...
Danilo Luiz da Silva - Danilo Luiz da Silva during his official presentation as a new Real Madrid player at...
Rafael Benitez and Florentino Perez - Rafael Benitez is appointed as the new Real Madrid FC manager during a press...
Toni Kroos - Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF at the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match...
Helen Lindes - Helen Lindes attends the basketball game between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Sports Palace of Madrid...
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos gives presents to less fortunate children during Real Madrid's Christmas campaign 'No...
Daniela Ospina - Daniela Ospina, wife of James Rodriguez, watches as her husband becomes a new player of the Real...
James Rodriguez - James Rodriguez becomes a new player of the Real Madrid team at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in...
Mesut Ozil - Real Madrid Football players training at Inonu Stadium in Istanbul ahead of their Champions league match against...