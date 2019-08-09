Artist:
Song title: Cops and Robbers
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

It's been nearly ten months since they released their last album 'Olympus Sleeping' and now Razorlight are back again with a new single, 'Cops and Robbers'. While we don't yet know when to expect their next album, they're currently on tour with more dates scheduled for January 2020.

