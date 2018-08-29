London indie-rock outfit Razorlight have announced details of their first new album in ten years, releasing four new music videos and revealing a UK tour for December 2018.

The band will release their fourth studio album Olympus Sleeping, a full decade after their last record, on October 26th. It will see the legendarily confident singer Johnny Borrell working with guitarist David Ellis and The Pretenders' Martin Chambers on drums.

Razorlight were one of the biggest British guitar acts of the Noughties, scoring a UK number 1 hit with their 2006 single ‘America’ and shifting over 1.5 million copies of their first album Up All Night. However, their fortunes dropped away alarmingly with their third album Slipway Fires in 2008, and Borrell became an industry punchline, infamously selling fewer than 600 copies of his first solo album Borrell 1 in 2013.

Johnny Borrell performing with Razorlight

Describing the new album as a “love letter to rock and roll”, Borrell spoke to NME about how Olympus Sleeping came about and why he decided to record a new album with the band that has been dormant for so long.

“Every time I’ve ever done an album, it’s because I thought that’s the best music that I can make at that point in time. That music wants to be made,” he said. “With Razorlight, that wasn’t happening and I wasn’t inspired for a while. I was off making world music and doing jazz and putting a lot of effort into music that was very much uncommercial and a different kind of thing. Then I had a friend who just said ‘Let’s go into the studio and just jam, see if you enjoy it’. That was about two years ago.”

Razorlight will also be touring the UK for 12 shows in December 2018, with tickets going on sale at 10am this Friday (August 31st). The full list of gigs is as follows:

Tuesday December 4th – Glasgow, The Old Fruitmarket

Wednesday December 5th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Thursday December 6th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Saturday December 8th – Bristol, SWX

Monday December 10th – Birmingham, The O2 Institute

Tuesday December 11th – Brighton, Concorde 2

Thursday December 13th – Nottingham, Rock City

Friday December 14th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sunday December 16th – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday December 17th – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Tuesday December 18th – Leeds, O2 Academy

Wednesday December 19th – Cambridge, The Junction

More: Stiff Records’ hilarious press release on Johnny Borrell’s poor solo album sales