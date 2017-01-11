Ray J has walked out of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house after just a week, threatening legal action against the show’s producers after he claimed he was prevented from going back into the house having left for a medical emergency.

The American singer and songwriter, notorious for the leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, left the Channel 5 show on Tuesday (January 10th) after passing out at one point during his week in the house, over pain caused by a cracked tooth. He also alleged that the show’s producers had ignored the pain he was in, to the point where his fellow contestants were expressing concern and solidarity.

Ray J claims the 'CBB' producers refused to let him back into the house

He had been complaining about the pain for “three and a half days”, he told gossip site TMZ, adding “it got to the point where some of the housemates in the house felt I was being ignored. We took petitions to say, 'Hey we're not doing any more tasks until Ray J's tooth gets fixed'.”

“I've got a cracked tooth where I need a filling fixed, I've got a gum coming over my other tooth. I'm in a lot of pain,” he said, saying that he “blacked out” because of a rush of pain when a gust of wind hit the tooth.

Real name William Norwood, the brother of singer Brandy and first cousin of Snoop Dogg, was reportedly paid a seven-figure sum to appear on the reality show.

However, a spokesperson for the show confirmed later the same day to OK! magazine that Ray J had departed the programme.

“I end up in the hospital, they get me a some nutrition and I eat some McDonalds and I'm cool, I'm literally fine, I'm ready to go back in the house and they won't let me back in,” he said.

“I'm really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well. I was having such a good time. I felt like I was connecting with the British fan base, British audience. What's sad is they won't let me do the show any more they won't let me back in the house. It's not fair to me.”

