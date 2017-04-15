The star-studded blockbuster Justice League is set to become the crown jewel in the DC cinematic universe when it’s released later this year, but one of its cast in particular has caught our eye.

Ray Fisher made his first appearance as Victor Stone, AKA Cyborg, in last year’s rather calamitously received Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in a fleeting cameo, but comparatively little is known about this newcomer to the acting world. So, we’ve pulled together everything we have on this rising star.

Ray Fisher plays Victor Stone / Cyborg in the DC universe

Growing up in New Jersey and having been involved in theatre and the arts since his school days, Fisher initially gained entry to the entertainment world with recurring roles in comedy series ‘The Good, The Bad and The Confused’.

Having been involved with the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey from 2008, he gained 20 pounds of muscle in order to portray Muhammad Ali in a 2013 Off-Broadway production of ‘Fetch Clay, Make Man’.

Blowing people away with his talent in this prestigious role, Fisher was offered his big break with the opportunity to portray Cyborg, and was announced in the role for the DC cinematic universe back in April 2014.

More: Who is Ray Fisher’s DC Universe character, Cyborg?

It was a long wait for him to appear on the screen initially, making a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in last year's BvS:DoJ when Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman character views footage of his Cyborg character’s origin story.

“I didn’t know the extent to which DC and Warner Bros had planned on taking my character,” Fisher told Screen Rant back in June last year.

“When I signed on, I just wanted to be part of this world. But that specific information, I found out then and there. I didn’t think I’d be getting my own stand-alone film. I’m a long-game player and didn’t see any of this happening until at least my forties. It’s a huge honour, but a bit of pressure comes along with it. My mind is just boggled right now.”

Fisher is set to reprise his character on at least three more occasions in the future: The Flash in 2018, a Justice League sequel in 2019 and a stand-alone movie Cyborg scheduled for 2020, so audiences will be getting acquainted with him a lot more in the coming years!

More: Aquaman, the wettest of the Justice League? Not if Jason Momoa can help it!