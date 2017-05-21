Later this year, DC fans across the globe will be able to see on the big screen something they've been waiting for, for some time; the introduction of the 'Justice League', as some of the most recognisable superheroes band together to save the world from an incomparable threat.

Ray Fisher will star as Cyborg in this year's 'Justice League' movie

Made up of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg and (we're assuming) Superman, the team will be forced to come together despite their differences, taking out an army of parademons from the planet Apokolips, with the villainous Steppenwolf set to cause them some trouble.

'Wonder Woman' will precede the 'Justice League' release, hitting cinemas next month, with a flurry of standalone superhero movies also set to hit theatres in the coming years, including one each for Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg.

The character will then return in 2020 for a standalone film release

Taking to the stage at the City of Heroes convention in the United Kingdom earlier this weekend, actor Ray Fisher who will play Cyborg in the upcoming 'Justice League' movie as well as his own standalone flick confirmed that the 'Cyborg' movie will still be released in its planned year of 2020, despite other shufflings in the DCEU release schedule.

Whilst it comes as great news to fans of the superhero character, the 'Cyborg' film is still a number of years away, meaning there's plenty of time for things to still change. Hearing that DC are currently confident in their planned schedule however does come as a relief.

If it's to meet its 2020 release, 'Cyborg' would need to begin filming in early 2019 at the latest. Before that time, the movie needs to pick up a writer and a director, so that the creative team around the flick can work together to come up with the best standalone release possible.

'Justice League' is set to arrive in cinemas on November 17, 2017.