No-one can deny that it's been a momentous year for East Sussex soul singer Rag'n'Bone Man, who not only won the British Breakthrough Act and Choice Award at the 2017 Brit Awards for his exceptional debut album 'Human', but was also nominated at the MTV European Music Awards.
Known unprofessionally as Rory Graham, the singer stole hearts with his 2016 single 'Human' and easily peaked at number one in the UK with his debut album of the same name in February 2017.
Now he's dropped a video for the album's latest single as we come up to the first anniversary of the record; 'Die Easy' is another deep number for which he draws all the focus onto his voice by making his video a simple black and white performance piece.
Rag'n'Bone Man also contributed to the soundtrack for Netflix's fantasy thriller 'Bright' starring Will Smith; he teamed up with Logic for the release of 'Broken People'. He also featured on the song 'The Apprentice' with Zebra Katz and RAY BLK on Gorillaz's latest album which, just to confuse you, was entitled 'Humanz'.
He's nominated once again at the Brit Awards this year, being up for Best British Single and British Male Solo Artist. He'll also be performing at the 2018 ceremony.
