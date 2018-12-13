Radiohead, Janet Jackson and The Cure are among the big names to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, it has been revealed.

The 34th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is to take place on March 29th 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies will be joining the trio to complete the annual seven names who are granted entry into the Hall of Fame.

The unfortunate nominees who missed out this year are Rage Against the Machine, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus & Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Devo, Todd Rundgren, and John Prine.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead, who are one of seven acts to be inducted in 2019

Arguably more famous for his work outside of Roxy Music, Brian Eno is among the members of that band being inducted. He joins Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Eddie Jobson, and Paul Thompson. The Cure members being inducted aside from lead singer Robert Smith are Lol Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Perry Bamonte, Michael Dempsey, Simon Gallup, Boris Williams, Jason Cooper, and Roger O’Donnell.

In a press release following the announcement on Thursday (December 13th), a representative for Radiohead wrote: “The band thanks the Hall of Fame voting body and extends congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees.”

More: Placebo cover The Cure in honour of their Meltdown Festival

Radiohead had been nominated last year for the first time – any artist is only eligible for induction upon the 25th anniversary of their debut single or album release – but their members had rather shrugged their shoulders at the idea.

Janet Jackson is also being inducted in 2019

“I don’t care,” guitarist Jonny Greenwood said in an interview in 2017. “Maybe it’s a cultural thing that I don’t really understand.” However, bassist Colin Greenwood disagreed, saying that he wouldn’t mind. “It might be me just doing bass versions of everything like, ‘Come on, you know this one!’ I’d have to play the bass part to ‘Creep’ five times.”

Stevie Nicks, the only female artist to have been inducted twice (first as part of Fleetwood Mac), also gave her reaction, telling Rolling Stone: “To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

More: Janet Jackson opens up about “intense” battle with depression