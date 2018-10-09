Introducing the nominees for induction into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! This year sees a number of deserving artists in consideration, though none of them have only just become eligible this year. Radiohead is one band we're particularly rooting for - though they've remained apathetic on the subject.

Radiohead at TRNSMT festival

Radiohead lands the Hall of Fame long list for the second year in a row after missing out last year, being beaten to the punch by the likes of Nina Simone, Dire Straits and Bon Jovi. It's just as well that they expressed little enthusiasm at the prospect.

'I don't care', Jonny Greenwood said last year, according to Pitchfork. 'Maybe it's a cultural thing that I really don't understand. I mean, from the outside it looks like... it's quite a self-regarding profession anyway. And anything that heightens that just makes me feel even more uncomfortable.'

Thom Yorke, Philip Selway, and Ed O'Brien apparently agreed to this sentiment, though Colin Greenwood said he'd be 'grateful' for the induction.

Most of this year's long list are nominees who have already been up for induction at least once before. Both Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine are facing induction for the second year in a row, while the Cure is nominated for the first time since 2012. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson and Rufus & Chaka Khan have been nominated twice before, this year marks the fourth time for MC5 and the Zombies, and Kraftwerk and LL Cool J are hoping it will be fifth time lucky for them.

First time nominees include Devo, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, John Prine and Def Leppard - all of whom have been eligible for over ten years.

Eligibility occurs when an artist or artists released their first commercial recording 25 years previously, which means their debut has to have been 1993 for this year. Artists for contention include OutKast, Beck, Fugees, Jeff Buckley and Snoop Dogg among others.

Also, former nominees have been omitted from this year's long list include Kate Bush, Nine Inch Nails, the Smith, Depeche Mode, Jane's Addiction and more.

The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in December, during which time Thom Yorke will be on tour in North America.