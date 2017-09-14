Radiohead have announced that they are teaming up with renowned film soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer to work on the score for the BBC’s upcoming natural history series ‘Blue Planet II’.

The acclaimed English rockers are re-recording their 2011 song ‘Bloom’, from their album The King of Limbs, in an orchestral version inspired by the sounds of the sea for the new Sir David Attenborough-fronted series.

Titled ‘(ocean) bloom’, the piece will be featured in a five-minute prequel snippet that will be released on September 27th.

Radiohead performing at Scotland's TRNSMT Festival in July 2017

“’Bloom’ was inspired by the original ‘Blue Planet’ series so it's great to be able to come full circle with the song and reimagine it for this incredible landmark's sequel,” said Yorke in a press release. “Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and Bloom together.”

The prequel, featuring “some of the most awe-inspiring shots and highlights from the new series”, will also showcase some shots that are not used in any of the episodes.

The documentary’s executive producer, James Honeyborne, said that Radiohead’s newly recorded song was “an incredibly powerful companion to the scenes we've spent years capturing.”

‘Blue Planet II’ will be broadcast on the BBC by the end of 2017, 16 years after the wildly acclaimed original 2001 series that explored the world’s oceans using groundbreaking methods of recording, and in immense detail. It took four years’ worth of footage to put together, with Sir David Attenborough returning to narrate both the series and the preview.

