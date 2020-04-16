Fashion designer Rachel Zoe has admitted she is relishing her downtime amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Rachel Zoe is relishing her downtime amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The 48-year-old designer is currently enjoying a break from her typically hectic routine, and she's also revealed some of her at-home beauty secrets.
She shared: ''I no longer have to constantly be in hair and make-up for events.
''It's been a great time to focus on my skin and wear the bare minimum when it comes to make-up.''
Rachel revealed how time away from the spotlight has been beneficial for her hair.
She told The Zoe Report: ''It's been nice to just get my hair healthy, allowing it to air dry.
''I use R+Co's Waterfall Moisture Creme from my Spring Box of Style to keep it hydrated.''
Rachel has turned to exercising amid the coronavirus lockdown in order to combat her ''anxious energy''.
She said: ''I've started working out.
''I honestly haven't since I was about 19, but I've started using the treadmill and walking with weights outside ... it's helping me get out the anxious energy.''
The fashion designer has also been trying to maintain a sense of calm at home by lighting her favourite candles.
Rachel explained: ''It's sometimes the littlest things that can bring you back into the present and for me, candles are a huge help.''
Rachel hailed brands like Byredo and Eric Buterbaugh as some of her favourites.
She said: ''Beyond that, I'm just trying to stay grateful for this quality time with my family, and doing our part to protect health care and essential workers on the front lines.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.