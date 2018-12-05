Rachel Weisz and husband Daniel Craig welcomed a baby girl in the summer and the Mummy actress has revealed she's not a very strict mum - because she loves the job so much. The showbiz couple - who married in 2011 - are furiously private of their youngster but Rachel spilled some secrets during a recent interview.

The 48-year-old - who already has a 12-year-old son with former fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky - said she has a relaxed attitude to parenting and isn't a very strict mother.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: "I’m a bit of a pushover as a mother. I’m not super-strict. I love it so I’m a very happy mother."

Her 007 partner also has a child from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon- 26-year-old, Ella Craig - but has been seen to be hands on with the new arrival, even wearing ababy carrier to transport the little girl around.

Rachel - who is currently promoting her latest film, Disobedience - also revealed she and Daniel will not be looking to have a third child.

She said: "I definitely know there won’t be another one. When I had my son I thought I’d have maybe two or three more.

"But the preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I’m more mature and older. My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience."

Reflecting on the decision to have a second child at the age of 48, she added: "But doing it again now I’m older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."

She later talked about raising her newborn in the UK, with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

"Is the child going to be raised American or English," Colbert asked the New York City resident, prompting Rachel to quip: "I suppose it will have to be bilingual!"