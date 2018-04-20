Rachel Weisz has revealed that she is expecting a baby at the age of 48, with what will be her first child with husband Daniel Craig.

The actress, a star of films such as The Lobster and My Cousin Rachel, revealed in a new interview with the New York Times that she is pregnant. “I’ll be showing soon,” she told the newspaper on Thursday (April 19th).

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

It’ll be the first child for the couple, who were married in the summer of 2011 having started dating late the previous year. Weisz is already a mother to 11 year old son Henry, whom she shares with her ex, film director Darren Aronofsky.

Rachel Weisz with husband Daniel Craig in 2014

50 year old Craig is a dad to 25 year old daughter Ella from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon, which dissolved in 1994.

The private couple have taken steps to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. Indeed, Weisz said in a recent interview with the Evening Standard that she didn’t feel their marriage was that “exceptional”.

“It’s very personal, it’s very private,” she explained. “I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye. But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite.”

Weisz was not visibly expecting at her last public appearance at last month’s BAFTAs. She’s currently promoting new film Disobedience, a drama in which she stars opposite Rachel McAdams.

Daniel Craig, meanwhile, is preparing for his fifth and final outing as James Bond in the untitled ‘Bond 25’ movie, set for release in November 2019.

