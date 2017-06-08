Rachel Weisz and Holliday Grainger stunned on the red carpet at the London premiere of their new period drama 'My Cousin Rachel' earlier this week. They were joined by the rest of the cast at The Picturehouse Central, as well as filmmaker Roger Michell.

Lead actress Rachel Weisz, who plays Rachel Ashley in the Daphne Du Maurier adaptation, looked a picture in a custom black tulle Oscar de la Renta gown with silver vine embellishments at the premiere last night (June 7th 2017), while Holliday Grainger, who plays Louise Kendall, wore a slightly more understated sheer black number.

The Oscar winning Rachel has a number of other premieres to attend this year; she'll be starring opposite Rachel McAdams in a film adaptation of Naomi Alderman's Jewish drama 'Disobedience', and with David Thewlis and Colin Firth in yachting biopic 'The Mercy'. She has also been announced to appear in an untitled James Miranda Barry project and will appear in Queen Anne drama 'The Favourite'.

Meanwhile, Holliday is set to star as Robin Ellacott in the Robert Galbraith crime drama 'Strike', Anthony Lucero movie 'Halo of Stars' and period romance 'Tulip Fever' starring opposite Alicia Vikander, Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan.

More arrivals at the 'My Cousin Rachel' included Sam Claflin who plays leading man Philip and was joined by his wife, 'Inbetweeners' star Laura Haddock, on the red carpet. Iain Glen, who plays Nick Kendall, was also there, along with director and writer Roger Michell.

The film is Roger Michell's screenwriting debut and follows the classic tale of a man determined to get revenge on his beautiful cousin for the death of her husband (and his other cousin) Ambrose, but instead finds himself irresistably falling in love with her.

'My Cousin Rachel' will be released in theatres on June 9th 2017.

