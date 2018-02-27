For millenials especially, it's difficult not to go a day without seeing a quote or reference to the 2004 cult film 'Mean Girls' on social media, but for star Rachel McAdams who played Queen Bee Regina George, it's something she will probably never be able to escape from.

Rachel McAdams at the 'Doctor Strange' launch

The 30-year-old starred opposite Lindsay Lohan in the Tina Fey-written teen comedy as the biggest Mean Girl of North Shore High School. It was her big break, and she's since become an icon for school 'plastics'. Rachel credits the movie with keeping her relevent.

'Does Regina George haunt me every day? She does have that quality', she said in an interview with the New York Times. 'No, I have to thank Regina George for giving me some longevity. I'm forever grateful to Tina Fey and Mark Waters.'

There are too many famous quotes from the film, with some of Regina's including: 'Boo, you whore!', 'Stop trying to make fetch happen!' and 'I know, right?'

'I remember when I read it, I called my agent right away and said, 'I will play any part in this, please, please, please'', she continued. 'I was at the beginning of my career, and it was a lofty thing out there, that I really, really, really wanted to do.'

Despite being haunted by Regina George, she's never exactly been typecast in villainous roles. She has since had starring roles in the romance drama 'The Notebook', 'Wedding Crashers', 'Sherlock Holmes' and 'About Time'. However, she has done other 'bad guy' films including 2012's 'Passion'. She most likely got the 'Mean Girls' part because of her role in 2002's 'The Hot Chick''

'I'm always looking for larger-than-life characters, which is probably why I like playing villains', she said. 'They get away with so much.'

Rachel's latest film is the crime mystery 'Game Night'.