Rachel McAdams - who rarely speaks publicly about her son - has found her little boy to be a ''welcome distraction'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 41-year-old actress has rarely spoken about her little boy since he as born two years ago but she's admitted she finds the youngster - who she has with boyfriend Jamie Linden - ''entertaining'' and though he's consuming all her time at the moment, she's thankful to have him around while staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking as she made an appearance during Canada's 'Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon' - during which she donated $10,000 to support local healthcare workers - she said: ''I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is two.
''That's pretty much what I do... all the time. He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.''
The 'Notebook' star has been enjoying spending time outdoors with her son whenever they can.
She said: ''We live out in the country, so there's a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals.
''We've been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.''
Meanwhile, Rachel also admitted she'd like to reprise her iconic role as Regina George from 2004 movie 'Mean Girls'.
She said: ''It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!''
Rachel - who didn't make an announcement after her son was born - previously admitted becoming a parent was the ''greatest thing'' to ever happen to her.
She said: ''It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down.
''[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.''
