Yet another long-term Hollywood relationship has come to an end as it's revealed that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have separated after almost a decade together. There are no details regarding the circumstances of the split as of yet, or how they will deal with custody of their 2-year-old child.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen out and about

Rachel and Hayden, both 36, broke up several weeks ago after nearly ten years together according to a recent source. They have been largely private about their relationship over the years, and it is unlikely that they will be making any sort of public statement regarding the sad situation anytime soon.

'She's full-time back in L.A. He's in Toronto', a source told Us Weekly. 'They've been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done.'

The pair first met while they were working together on the set of the 2008 sci-fi adventure movie 'Jumper', and they ended up getting engaged ten months after the film's release. While they were never married in the the end, they did welcome their first child - daughter Briar Rose - into the world in October 2014.

'The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose', Hayden explained at the time. 'Rachel - we both love Disney - but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.'

This isn't the first time they have broken up; in 2010 they briefly called off the engagement before rekindling their romance a few months later. Rachel previously dated her co-star from 'The O.C.' Adam Brody for three years, though Hayden has had no other high profile relationship.

More: Why Hayden Christensen has been out of the acting game for a while

Rachel's most recent acting role has been in the TV show 'Nashville', while Hayden appeared in action thriller 'First Kill' with Bruce Willis this year, recently completed filming on 'Numb, at the Edge of the End' and is now shooting comedy romance 'Little Italy' with Emma Roberts.