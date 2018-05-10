Spotify has announced that it will no longer be featuring R Kelly’s music on its curated playlists, as part of a shake-up of the streaming service’s policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

On Thursday (May 10th), the streaming giant revealed that it would no longer be promoting the controversial R&B singer’s tracks in its editorial or algorithmically generated playlists. The move comes in the wake of continued multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the 51 year old, who has consistently denied any wrong-doing.

At the same time, the #MuteRKelly social media campaign has grown in strength over recent weeks, which is lobbying for Kelly’s music to stop being played and for his concerts to be cancelled. The Time’s Up movement has also called for proper scrutiny of “the allegations of R Kelly's abuse made by women and their families for more than two decades.”

"We are removing R Kelly's music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly,” a spokesperson for Spotify told Billboard about the new policy. “His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.”

“We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behaviour, but we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to programme - to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

R Kelly is so far the only artist to have been affected by the policy, but other artists may in future be affected as Spotify implements a new reporting system of “hate content” and “hate conduct”.

The new policy defines ‘hate content’ as that which “expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability”.

