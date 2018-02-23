After a couple of recent interviews in which he made a slew of controversial comments about a number of his celebrity friends, Quincy Jones has stepped forward with an in-depth apology arisen from a 'family intervention' with his children. He confesses that he's learnt his lessons about interviews.

Quincy Jones at the premiere of 'Sandy Wexler'

The 85-year-old music producer shocked the nation with a number of comments regarding Michael Jackson's songwriting and surgery, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, his dislike of The Beatles and Marlon Brando's sexual adventures, among other things. He now understands the error of his ways after a receiving criticism on social media.

'A couple weekends ago, my six daughters (who I'm beyond proud of) took me aside to do a surprise 'family intervention' because of some silly things I've said in two recent interviews and I have learned my lesson', he said on Twitter. 'Let me tell you, I'm so grateful for my daughters because they aren't scared to stand up to their daddy.'

He admitted that he only stopped drinking three years ago, and that his memories of his wild life sometimes means that he can talk erratically about certain things. 'Certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once, and even at 85, it's apparent that 'word-vomit' and bad-mouthing is inexcusable.'

Quincy insists that he has already reached out to his famous friends privately, but did not use his very public life as an excuse for the comments that he made. 'I'm sorry to anyone whom my words offended and I'm especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me and to those who aren't', he continued. 'To my dear family and friends, thank you for your grace. Thank you for calling me out when I've clearly made a mistake... many mistakes.'

He didn't specify who exactly he had reached out an apologised to individually, though we hope the remaining members of the Beatles were high on his list, given that he called them 'the worst musicians in the world' in an interview with Vulture.