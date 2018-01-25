Questlove has found himself embroiled in a racial discrimination lawsuit after two former employees of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' accused him of deliberately getting them fired because they are white. He has since not only denied the allegations, but taken deep offence to the context.

Questlove at the AMNH Museum Gala

The lawsuit alleges that camera operators Kurt Decker and Michael Cimino were dismissed from the show last summer after reporting an 'an unsolicited racist and misogynist text message from a Tonight Show stagehand' to The Roots' manager Keith McPhee and production manager Bryon King.

Despite the fact that they say they did not respond to the message, they claim that Questlove 'pressured NBC to fire all of the Caucasian employees involved in the incident' after a seven week investigation, though not Roots bassist Mark Kelley who is African-American. In fact, they insist that Questlove requested no disciplinary action be taken against Kelley.

Both Decker and Cimino are seeking $1 million in damages, though NBC insiders say they actually failed to report the inappropriate text message despite being aware that it is policy to do so. A representative for Questlove has shut down all the allegations.

'Questlove denies the ridiculous allegations made in this lawsuit', they told The Blast in a statement. 'Racism is REAL and exists throughout the world and for these gentlemen to claim victim is not only disrespectful to Questlove and his band mates, but to all that truly endure racism on a daily basis.'

Meanwhile, NBC insisted that all decisions regarding Decker and Cimino were made by the network alone, i.e. not with input from Questlove or any other Roots member.

'NBC is committed to providing a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect and dignity', they said. 'We have strong policies in place that protect against discrimination in any form. The decision about these plaintiffs was the company's alone.'