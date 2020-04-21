'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' filmmaker Quentin Tarantino approached 'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan for a potential 007 movie.
The 57-year-old filmmaker has made no secret about wanting to work on his own version of 'Casino Royale' with the 66-year-old actor - who played Ian Fleming's fictional spy four times between 1995 and 2002 - and he even pitched the project in 2004.
Speaking during a 'Goldeneye' watchalong for Esquire UK, Brosnan revealed: ''It was after 'Kill Bill Vol. 2', and [Quentin] wanted to meet me.
''And I went up into Hollywood one day, from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons. I got there at 7 o'clock. I like to be punctual, I'm always punctual.
''7:15 came round, no Quentin; he was upstairs doing press on 'Kill Bill'. And someone sent over a martini, so I had the martini.
''I waited, it was 7:30, I thought, 'Where the heck is he?' Word came down, 'Apologies', so I thought, 'Well, I'll have another martini.' ''
Tarantino later joined Brosnan as the pair got ''snockered'' on martinis - and the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' director revealed his 007 ambitions.
The actor continued: ''Eventually he came down, and he started ordering apple martinis. Well... we were fairly snockered.
''I was fairly snockered, but he did. He was pounding the table, saying, 'You are the best James Bond! I wanna do 'James Bond' with you!' and it was very close quarters in the restaurant.
''I said, 'Quentin, please, calm down, calm down.' But, you don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down.''
Although Brosnan admitted he'd still love to work on a spy movie with the filmmaker, at the time bosses decided to pass on the idea.
He explained: ''Anyway, he wanted to do 'James Bond'. I went back to the shop and told them, but it wasn't meant to be.
''No Quentin Tarantino for 'James Bond'. What a shame. That would be a good one to watch.''
