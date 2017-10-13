As one of Harvey Weinstein’s closest associates in Hollywood over the years, director Quentin Tarantino has broken his silence about the lurid recent allegations that have engulfed the movie mogul over the last week.

According to Variety, a statement posted by Tarantino’s friend Amber Tamblyn, via her Twitter account, on Thursday (October 12th), read: “For the last week I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”

34 year old actress Amber Tamblyn added a tweet of her own, saying that she had had dinner with Tarantino the previous night and that she’d agreed to post a statement on his behalf. The two know each other after Tamblyn had a minor role in 2012’s Django Unchained.

Quentin Tarantino has expressed his condemnation of Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein, via Miramax and then his own organisation The Weinstein Company, had produced all of Tarantino’s movies going back to Pulp Fiction, and most recently 2015’s The Hateful Eight. The director’s next film, believed to be about the Manson family murders, was set to fall under the same arrangement.

Just last month, Weinstein had thrown Tarantino a lavish party in New York to celebrate the director’s engagement to his fiancée Daniella Pick.

Tarantino’s statement follows under a day after a number of tweets from a rogue account purporting to be the director’s own had been published. That account is officially unverified, and those tweets discredited.

The disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein

The scandal surrounding the disgraced Weinstein has gone even further in the last few days, following the excoriating article published by the New York Times last week. Since then, several more women have come forward with similar allegations of abusive treatment at the hands of the producer, including Cara Delevigne, Léa Seydoux, Kate Beckinsale, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

