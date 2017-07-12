The director is thought to have written a script on the Manson family murders
Quentin Tarantino likely only has two more films in the pipeline - unless he changes his mind about his retirement plans - and it seems his penultimate project will be an account of the Charles Manson cult murders. Whether or not it will be a fictitious account remains to be seen.
Quentin Tarantino at 'Reservoir Dogs' screening at TIFF 2017
According to reports, the director has written the script for the story and is set to direct it. However, there is little information regarding the basis of the film; we could be looking at an accurate re-telling of this tragic event, a fictional look at the incident as in the style of 'Inglourious Basterds', or even a film where this concept is merely a backdrop in the actual plot.
Whatever we can expect, it will surely be an interesting venture. The Manson Family murders are some of the most famous killings in American history, not least because one of the victims was actress Sharon Tate - the wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski.
The murders took place on August 8th 1969 by some of the followers of Charles Manson; a highly charismatic and manipulative wannabe musician and convict who draw in vulnerable young men and women and encouraged them to commit these brutal crimes, while filling their heads with stories of an impending race war that would be globally destructive. At 82-years-old, he remains in prison to this day, and has astoundingly managed to win over thousands of fans from around the world.
So far, the only thing that's known about the movie is that Bob and Harvey Weinstein are thought to be attached. Plus, sources told Deadline that Margot Robbie has been in talks with Quentin to play Sharon Tate, and that Samuel L. Jackson could be in for a role too.
The new film will follow Quentin Tarantino's last movie 'The Hateful Eight', which was released in 2015.
