Queens Of The Stone Age launch a spookfest with the brand new video for their song 'Head Like a Haunted House'; the fifth track on their latest album 'Villains'.
It's an animated lyric video featuring frontman Josh Homme lying in bed in a haunted house filled with monsters, skeletons, aliens and other weirdness. It has been directed and produced by Liam Lynch, an individual famous for his hit song 'United States of Whatever' and directing 'Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny'.
Queens of the Stone Age reached number one in the US with their seventh studio album 'Villains', produced by Mark Ronson with additional support from Mark Rankin. It featured the singles 'The Way You Used to Do' and 'The Evil Has Landed'.
They are currently on the latest North American leg of their Villains World Tour, which kicked off last summer. They are set to hit Europe in June, with a show in Japan in August.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.