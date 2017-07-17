Queen have confirmed their biopic is ''finally happening''.

The rockers - comprised of Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as past member John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury - have announced that work on their biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is officially underway, with principal photography due to start in September.

In a new post published to the band's official website QueenOnline.com (QOL), the band said: ''Yes folks, it IS finally happening. You've been hearing rumours about Bohemian Rhapsody The Film for some time, but now QOL is about to become your most direct source of official information. This will be the place to come to stay ahead of all the very latest news and updates as the film gets underway - and hopefully we'll have some regular insider information to share with you too. (sic)''

The movie is set to star Rami Malek as the legendary Freddie Mercury - who passed away in 1991 from complications with AIDs - and Brian and Roger couldn't be happier with the casing choice.

They said in the post: ''Rami has great presence and he's utterly dedicated to the project. He's completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.''

According to the website, pre-production for the feature is set to begin ''next week'', with shooting starting in London in September.

The blog post continued: ''After months of speculation, QOL can also confirm that the film is now 'as-close-as-that' to start of shooting. Pre-production begins next week in the UK to prepare for start of principal photography in around London as soon as mid-September.''

As of the time of writing, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - which is named after the band's hit single of the same name - is expected to hit screens on Christmas Day next year (25.12.18).