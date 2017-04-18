We shouldn't wish away the year, but that's difficult when we know Queen + Adam Lambert are hitting the UK and Europe in November for a 25-date arena tour in all major cities. It's an exciting announcement because they'll also be debuting a new stage set-up and set list.

Queen and Adam Lambert are coming to Europe

The band have just announced that they will kick off their European tour on November 1st 2017 at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech republic, before arriving at Dublin's 3 Arena on November 25th and kicking off their UK leg at Belfast's SSE Arena on November 26th. They'll conclude the run with two dates in London; the 02 Arena on December 12th and Wembley on December 15th.

Meanwhile, they'll be in North America on a 26-date summer tour hitting cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Boston, Nashville, New York, Washington D.C. and many more.

Come November, Queen and Adam Lambert won't have done a full UK tour for nearly three years, with their last tour being a 10-date series in January 2015. They did, however, perform at the Isle of Wight Festival in June last year as their only appearance on their European festival tour.

The new production has been described as a 'state-of-the-art' set-up and includes a few surprises to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Queen's anthemic 1977 album 'News of the World'; a record which featured hits the likes of 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are The Champions'.

'[The tour] will look entirely different to the show we took around before', says drummer Roger Taylor. 'Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along... We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time.'

More: Adam Lambert goes head to head with James Corden

Adam Lambert explains that Queen's aim this year is to challenge themselves. 'Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree', he adds.

Tickets for the UK and Europe tour go on general sale on April 21st 2017.

Tour Dates:

Wed 1st November - Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

Thu 2nd November - Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

Sat 4th November - Budapest, Hungary, Sportarena

Mon 6th November - Lodz, Poland, Atlas Arena

Wed 8th November - Vienna, Austria, Stadhalle

Fri 10th November - Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

Sun 12th November - Luxembourg, Amneville Galaxie

Mon 13th November - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Fri 17th November - Kaunas, Lithuania, Zalgiris Arena

Sat 25th November - Dublin, 3 Arena

Sun 26th November - Belfast, SSE Arena

Tue 28th November - Liverpool, Echo Arena

Thu 30th November - Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

Fri 1st December - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Sun 3rd December - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tue 5th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tue 6th December - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Fri 8th December - Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

Sat 9th December - Manchester, Arena

Tue 12th December - London, 02 Arena

Fri 15th December - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley