Rap star Queen Latifah has revealed that her celebrity crush is Adriana Lima.
Queen Latifah's celebrity crush is Adriana Lima.
The 50-year-old rapper revealed she's a huge fan of the Brazilian model during Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk', which also featured the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall.
Asked about her celebrity crush via Zoom, Queen Latifah replied: ''I like the girl. She's a Brazilian model.''
Jada, 48, also admitted to being a fan of the 38-year-old model, saying she's ''got some fire''.
The Hollywood actress - who is married to movie star Will Smith - said: ''She's a cutie. She got some fire, too.''
Tiffany, on the other hand, revealed she has a crush on an Oscar-winning actress and a famous baseball player.
She said: ''Well if we're talking about females, then I'm into Meryl Streep.''
The comedy star added: ''I like Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 for the New York Yankees. I think he's very handsome.''
Meanwhile, Adriana previously claimed the fashion world still has ''a long way to go'' to become a truly inclusive industry.
The model has been delighted to see the industry change in recent years to include models from all different races, plus-sized stars and LGBTQ catwalk performers.
However, Adriana insisted the industry can still do more to ''send a message of representation'' to the world.
She said: ''I am happy that it has become more inclusive of people of different races and sizes, but of course there is still a long way to go. My hope is that the industry sends a message of representation.
''I want any young girl or boy to be able to open up a magazine or website or Instagram, however they view fashion, and feel represented in a beautiful and positive way.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Ronny and Nick are best buddies and business partners, their partners are good friends and...
Sometims the girl just doesn't get her dream guy, and for Leslie this has always...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
Stranger Than FictionTrailerOne morning, a seemingly average and generally solitary IRS agent named Harold Crick...