Queen Latifah's celebrity crush is Adriana Lima.

The 50-year-old rapper revealed she's a huge fan of the Brazilian model during Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk', which also featured the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall.

Asked about her celebrity crush via Zoom, Queen Latifah replied: ''I like the girl. She's a Brazilian model.''

Jada, 48, also admitted to being a fan of the 38-year-old model, saying she's ''got some fire''.

The Hollywood actress - who is married to movie star Will Smith - said: ''She's a cutie. She got some fire, too.''

Tiffany, on the other hand, revealed she has a crush on an Oscar-winning actress and a famous baseball player.

She said: ''Well if we're talking about females, then I'm into Meryl Streep.''

The comedy star added: ''I like Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 for the New York Yankees. I think he's very handsome.''

Meanwhile, Adriana previously claimed the fashion world still has ''a long way to go'' to become a truly inclusive industry.

The model has been delighted to see the industry change in recent years to include models from all different races, plus-sized stars and LGBTQ catwalk performers.

However, Adriana insisted the industry can still do more to ''send a message of representation'' to the world.

She said: ''I am happy that it has become more inclusive of people of different races and sizes, but of course there is still a long way to go. My hope is that the industry sends a message of representation.

''I want any young girl or boy to be able to open up a magazine or website or Instagram, however they view fashion, and feel represented in a beautiful and positive way.''