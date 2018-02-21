If there's anyone you don't expect to see at the Autumn/Winter 2018 London Fashion Week, it's probably the Queen of England. Lo and behold, she was spotted sitting beside Anna Wintour on the front row of Richard Quinn's show before presenting an award to the designer.

The Queen attends a church in Norfolk

Dame Anna Wintour might be thought of as royalty in the fashion world, but she had to step aside this week to make way for real royalty as Queen Elizabeth II made her very first London Fashion Week appearance while looking the picture of regal style in a duck egg suit by Angela Kelly who was also present at the event.

The 91-year-old sat between the formidable former Vogue editor and British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush at the Richard Quinn AW18 show yesterday (February 20th 2018); a designer whom she later presented the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

'The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies', the Royal Family stated on Twitter.

Quinn, a Central Saint Martins Fashion graduate, described the moment he won the award as 'surreal' and a 'privilege'. He added that some of the looks on the catwalk were inspired by the Queen with his use of 'Balmoral scarves and colour'.

'Our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs', the Queen said.

Meanwhile, Catherine, the Duchess Of Cambridge (who is currently around seven months pregnant with her third child) acted as host during the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange held at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

The next big royal fashion moment will undoubtedly be the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as the country awaits with baited breath her royal wedding gown.