Artist:
Song title: Push Pull
Time: 03:30
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Alternative

push pull is the latest single from Canadian duo Purity Ring. It is thought that the track will be featured on the bands next album but no details of the record have been released yet. Though Megan James and Corin Roddick AKA Purity Ring haven't released a record since 2012, they have been busy contributing to other tracks including Danny Brown's 25 Bucks and John Hopkins Breathe This Air. 

Purity Ring - the duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick - have launched a new track 'push pull' (lower case).

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Purity Ring - Begin Again

Purity Ring - Push Pull Video

Jon Hopkins - Breathe This Air...

Purity Ring - Fuse Interview (Coachella...

Purity Ring - Lofticries

Purity Ring - Fineshrine

Purity Ring - Belispeak

Purity Ring - Lofticries (Fader Fort...

Purity Ring - Belispeak (Fader Fort...