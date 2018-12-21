Artist:
Song title: Photographs ft. Rag'n'Bone Man
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'. Featuring fan photos of lost loved ones, it was released in honour of National Grief Day, with the song inspired by Professor Green's wish that he had more photographs to remember his father by.

