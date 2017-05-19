Professor Green felt politics was a ''load of mumbo jumbo'' when he was younger.

The 33-year-old musician - whose full name is Stephen Paul Manderson - has joined forces with Rize Up campaign in a bid to encourage people under 25 years old to vote during this year's election, but he has admitted when he was growing up he didn't ''understand'' much about politics and didn't feel ''engaged'' in party debates.

Speaking to NME magazine, the dark-haired hunk said: ''Growing up, politics was just a load of mumbo jumbo. I couldn't understand what they were saying.

''And i had a lot to contend with outside my doorstep.''

And the 'Read All About It' hitmaker believes people the young age bracket are the ''hardest'' group of people to engage in politics because they he thinks they don't ''relate'' to the changes that are talked about and the topics discussed.

Professor Green - who was previously married to former 'Made In Chelsea' star Millie Mackintosh - added: [The under 25's group] are probably the hardest group to engage. I don't think they feel like politics relates to them and it has an impact on their lives.

''People are so disengaged and they feel they can't make a difference. Whereas actually, it's strength in numbers.''