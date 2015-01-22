Artist:
Song title: Nasty
Time: 03.35
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Punk

Acclaimed electronica band The Prodigy have released a visually vibrant music video for their 12th January 2015 single 'Nasty'. It is the first single to be released for the band's upcoming sixth studio album, 'The Day is My Enemy', set for release on 30th March 2015.

