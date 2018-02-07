The Prodigy have announced their only British festival date of 2018, confirming that they’ll be topping the bill at Southsea’s Victorious Festival.

The revived rock/rave legends will be headlining the three day festival alongside previously confirmed acts Paul Weller, The Libertines and Kaiser Chiefs. They’ll be closing out the third and final day of the Portsmouth-based festival on Sunday, August 26th.

Other new acts announced on Wednesday (February 7th) include Years & Years, who will return with more new music from their follow-up album to their 2015 debut Communion, while Friendly Fires will also make a comeback after countless years on hiatus.

The Prodigy performing in 2009

They are added to an impressive looking bill that already included Example, Everything Everything, Manchester heroes Happy Mondays and British folk legend Billy Bragg. Reformed Nineties favourites such as Shed Seven and The Lightning Seeds also join them. Tickets are available now.

In a press release the same day, Victorious Festival’s director Andy Marsh said: “We’re tremendously excited about this year’s festival. We were determined to pull out all the stops and deliver something incredible and I’m proud to say I think it’s our best line-up yet. With plenty more to announce in the coming months it’s safe to say Victorious 2018 is going to be truly spectacular, we can’t wait!”

The Prodigy launched a large tour at the end of 2017, revealing three newly written songs in the live setlist. It was the first new music since their 2015 album The Day Is My Enemy, which topped the UK charts.

However, there’s not been any announcements as to the possible release date of a new studio album, which would be their seventh in their nearly 30-year career.

