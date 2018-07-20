British dance legends The Prodigy have announced details of a new studio album to be called No Tourists, as well as releasing its first single, titled ‘Need Some1’.

The group’s seventh studio record will be released on November 2nd via BMG/Take Me To The Hospital. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s well-received The Day Is My Enemy, and, with just a three year gap, is the shortest wait between any two Prodigy albums since the 1990s. They also announced a series of tour dates over the coming year, which can be found via their official site.

Written and produced by the group’s creative engine and founding member Liam Howlett over the space of the last year at his studio in London, the new record came with a written explanation of its themes and motivations.

The Prodigy's Keith Flint

“To us, No Tourists is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed. Don’t be a tourist—there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.”

Howlett also said No Tourists is “equally aggressive as the last records – but in a different way,” and has been written explicitly with the thought of how it will be rendered in live performances.

“That’s the one thing that brings everything together,” he explained. “I couldn’t write this music unless it has that outlet on stage. That helps write the music. This is what I do it for: the live thing. And until we feel like we can’t do it, or the buzz goes, we won’t stop.”

The video for ‘Need Some1’, a high-octane new track with abrasive elements familiar to all Prodigy fans, is directed by Paco Raterta and follows a rage-fuelled, guitar-smashing protagonist who goes on a bender through dark city streets – distinctly reminiscent of the notorious banned video for ‘Smack My Bi*** Up’ in 1997.

