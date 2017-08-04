The late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy died after choking on an egg in a freak accident while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his condition of sickle cell anaemia, it has been confirmed.

The rap star, whose real name was Albert Johnson, died at the age of 42 back in June this year, a few days after he was hospitalised in Las Vegas. However, while it was widely presumed that his death had been a direct result of his condition, which he had battled since birth, the Clark County Medical Examiner has ruled Prodigy’s cause of death as a result of accidental choking, TMZ claims.

Prodigy had been performing with his Mobb Deep colleague Havoc as the hip-hop duo’s reunion continued in Las Vegas during their Art of Rap tour. However, the heat of the Nevada desert caused the star’s condition to worsen, resulting in his initial hospitalisation.

Albert Johnson, aka Prodigy, died in June this year

Confirming his death in a statement, Mobb Deep previously said: “It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary New York rap duo Mobb Deep. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Johnson formed Mobb Deep with Havoc, real name Kejuan Muchita, in 1992, and the duo went on to become one of East Coast rap’s most critically acclaimed groups, selling over three million records in the Nineties.

In the days after the news broke, many colleagues and fans paid tribute to him, including Lil Kim when at the BET Awards. “This week, hip-hop suffered a painful loss, with the sudden passing of our brother, Prodigy. His pen painted vivid pictures of street life. He made what was ugly sound beautiful.”

