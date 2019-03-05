In memory of the late Keith Flint, who took his own life yesterday (March 4th 2019) at the age of just 49, we've been listening to The Prodigy on repeat - and we're not tiring anytime soon. We've put together a mini playlist of some of our all-time favourite Prodigy tunes, in no particular order of greatness.

The Prodigy at Knebworth 1996 / Photo Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

1. Breathe

The band's biggest selling single of all time, Breathe is the number one single from the iconic 1996 record The Fat of the Land. It featured Keith Flint on vocals, and it even became something of a freedom anthem when The Prodigy became the first major international act to perform in Serbia since the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

2. Smack My B***h Up

This cult hit had its fair share of controversy thanks to the violent title, though Liam Howlett later insisted that it was not in fact a reference to domestic violence, merely a way of saying "doing anything intensely". It samples the refrain from Give the Drummer Some by the Ultramagnetic MCs, and the video won an MTV Video Music Award.

3. Firestarter

The first single from The Fat of the Land, Firestarter was the band's first international hit and featured vocals from the late Keith Flint. It included a number of samples including from The Breeders' S.O.S., Ten City's Devotion and Art of Noise's Close (to the Edit).

4. Voodoo People

Taken from their 1994 second album Music for the Jilted Generation, this epic track has seen remixes from the likes of The Chemical Brothers and Pendulum. It's not one of their most famous tracks, but it's one of the catchiest dance numbers ever.

5. Omen

Another classic with an infectious dance hook, this was released in 2009 on album five Invaders Must Die. It was co-produced by James Rushent of dance-punk band Does It Offend You, Yeah?, and featured in the superhero-comedy Kick-Ass. Dutch drum and bass trio Noisia remixed a version of the track.

6. Out of Space

From their debut album Experience is Out of Space, released in 1992 with Maxim Reality on vocals. The Prodigy are largely considered pioneers of the breakbeat-influenced Big Beat genre, and indeed they credited their breakbeat hardcore influencers in the album sleeve. Out of Space samples reggae tune Chase the Devil by Max Romeo and Keith Flint featured in the music video.

7. Ibiza

The Prodigy teamed up with electro-punk duo Sleaford Mods for this verbal assault on "superstar DJ culture". It's an unapologetic song on musical politics, and featured on their 2015 release The Day Is My Enemy - their fifth consecutive UK number one album.

8. Baby's Got a Temper

This 2002 hit wasn't actually released on any album; it came five years after Smack My B***h Up and featured lyrics written by Keith Flint. It caused controversy with its themes of Rohypnol abuse, and has since allegedly been disowned by Liam Howlett.

9. Charly

The Prodigy's debut single hit number three in the UK after its 1991 release. They were actually unsuccessfully sued for their use of a 1970s BBC Public Information Film called Charley Says, while the song's beat was sampled from Meat Beat Manifesto's Radio Babylon.

10. Everybody in the Place (Fairground Remix)

After Charly came this much-loved single which includes an especially fun Fairground Remix. The original mix featured on their first EP What Evil Lurks, and the song would also appear on their Experience album.