Fans will be pleased to know that actress Priyanka Chopra is doing very well after a 'minor incident' during the filming of 'Quantico' left her briefly hospitalised a few days ago. She thanked her well-wishers on social media at the weekend, informing them that she was not seriously affected by the event.

Priyanka Chopra is recovering after a 'minor incident'

The 'Quantico' actress was involved in an unknown accident on the set of her TV show last week, but on Sunday (January 15th 2017) she insisted she was very much on the mend and looking forward to returning to filming when she has fully recovered.

'Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes', she wrote to her followers on Twitter. 'I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. Much [love].'

A representative for the star confirmed that she had fallen victim to some event or other in a statement on Friday. 'We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico last night', they told ABC News. 'It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably.'

No other details have been released about her injury, if indeed that's what it was, but it was enough to keep her from work on Friday and a press meeting in New York. We are relieved to hear, at least, that she has been discharged from hospital and is now safe at home.

Priyanka plays an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in Joshua Safran's drama thriller, which explores the case of a terrorist attack in Midtown Manhattan. Naturally, a crime show of this calibre involves a lot of action, so it's unsurprising that there are occupational hazards.