The latest stars to have got the wheels turning at the romance rumour mill are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who roused suspicion - not for the first time - that they are dating after being spotted practically joined at the hip over the Memorial Day weekend.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for the 2017 Met Gala

The 35-year-old 'Quantico' star and the 25-year-old 'Close' singer were seen hanging out on at least two separate occasions last weekend, and while we can accept that that doesn't necessarily make them lovers, some sources are insisting that the two are now an item.

'They are dating and it's brand new', a source told Us Magazine. 'It's a good match and they are both interested in each other.'

Indeed, the pair enjoyed a 'date' at the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (May 25th 2018), not seen getting particularly cosy but they did dash out before anyone could get a good look at them together.

'They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA', a source revealed. 'The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending.'

Then, as the cherry on top of the cake, they rocked up to the LA Dodgers game the following day (May 26th) in thoroughly good moods. Two days in a row? That certainly smells of dating to us.

'Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy', another source said. 'They weren't trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.'

Rumours of their relationship first arose in 2017 when they attended the Met Gala together. However, Priyanka insisted in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that there was nothing romantic about the situation.

'Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other', she explained. 'So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like, 'Yeah, OK, let's go together.' It ended up working out.'

More: Priyanka Chopra wants to be Batgirl

Nick Jonas has had a few high-profile relationships in his time, including with models Olivia Culpo and Georgia Fowler, and actresses Kate Hudson and Angela Sarafyan. Meanwhile, back in 2016, Priyanka was rumoured to have had a brief fling with Tom Hiddleston.