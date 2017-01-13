Actress Priyanka Chopra is "resting comfortably” at home, after being taken to hospital following an incident on the set of ABC series ‘Quantico’.

According to TMZ Priyanka was rushed to hospital late Thursday night after she fell and hit her head during a stunt sequence. The website reports that she suffered a concussion and was examined and treated by doctors and discharged a few hours later.

In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for network ABC described it as a a "minor incident” and added Priyanka was now at home "resting comfortably." A rep for the actress also confirmed she will return to work "after the weekend.”

Priyanka had been absent from a press event for the show on Friday. ‘Quantico’ is currently filming its second season in New York, having moved filming from Los Angeles.

The actress is know for performing her own stunts and last October she told Women's Health magazine that she often doesn't listen to her body.

“I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts. I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts,” Priyanka told the mag. “People always say you should listen to your body. But I don't listen to my body.”

“My body listens to me. I can't afford to be sick or low on energy. It's mind over matter. I'm going to have a good day, and not in that fake 'Happy girls are the best girls way!' way. Identify the weaknesses, shut them in a box, find your strengths, and run with them.”