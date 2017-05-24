Priyanka Chopra is clearly angling for an invitation to a prospective royal wedding, opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle and speaking about her friend’s relationship to Prince Harry.

The 34 year old Bollywood star, who appears in the re-booted Baywatch movie that has just been released, appeared on the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ this week. Having discussed the new movie, the conversation soon turned to Markle and her whirlwind romance with the eligible 32 year old royal.

“Here's the big deal,” host Williams began. “You're friends with Meghan Markle…”. “Right,” Chopra smiled, after which Williams told the audience to whoops and cheers, “Prince Harry's girlfriend!”

Chopra was quick to point out that the 35 year old actress had actually done things in her own right that didn’t involve being a piece of royal arm candy, interjecting: “Also Meghan Markle... you know, an actress in ‘Suits’, her own achievements… Just saying!”

Getting back on track, Williams asked her guest if she could foresee any wedding bells in her friend’s future, in the light of recent speculation that Harry has sought the Queen’s permission to propose to Markle.

“I hope so. She seems happy, I think they look great together,” Chopra replied. However, the Indian-born star was hesitant about saying whether she’d even be invited to the wedding, when Williams asked whether she might be doing bridesmaid duties.

“I don't know if I'm that close to her,” she said. “I have known her two years now. We randomly met at a party and got on really well. So once I get the invite, I don't know… If I'm even invited!”

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

The two have often posed together for social media photos as they’ve hung out in the past, and Williams asked if Meghan ever leans on her for advice as she deals with the pressure of being in arguably the most high-profile relationship in the world.

“We talk about my stress,” Chopra replied warily, not giving anything away. “She doesn't seem to have any right now!” she laughed.

