Indian-born actress Priyanka Chopra has come under fire on social media for being “disrespectful” after deciding to wear a dress that showed off her legs in an interview with the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi.

The controversy started when 32 year old Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Chopra tweeted a picture with Mr Modi, thanking him for meeting with her in Berlin and “taking the time from his packed schedule”.

However, India is rather a socially conservative country in many parts, and it didn’t take long for some people from her massive following to criticise her for choosing to wear a dress that showed off her legs, and for sitting with her legs crossed to accentuate that.

Chopra, a star of the new Baywatch movie and the U.S. television series ‘Quantico’ as well as being a former Miss World, has refused to apologise for it, opting for a classy comeback on Instagram this week when she posted a snap of both her and her mother wearing short dresses, captioning it “legs for days”.

“I don't think she knows how to respect elders. He is a prime minister of her country too and she forgot Indian culture,” one critic wrote, while another raged “Maybe you're a big international star, but please do have or show some respect in front of our Prime Minister. Look at the way you're sitting in front of him.”

However, many also leapt to her defence, with one writing: “Every girl has the right to wear whatever she likes. Please mind your own business rather than focusing on Priyanka's dress.”

Other Indian actresses have come in for similar criticism in the recent past for wardrobe choices. Deepika Pradukone wrote in 2014: “YES! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!??” after a leading Indian newspaper condemned her for tweeting a picture in which her cleavage was visible.

