Meet the villain of the forthcoming comedy adaptation of 'Baywatch'! Priyanka Chopra plays the dazzlingly beautiful Victoria Leeds in the new film; a character who threatens to shake up everyone's favourite lifeguard team. It's safe to say that in real life she's not quite so mean.

Priyanka Chopra outside Jimmy Kimmel Live

Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra plays the hero Alex Parrish in FBI crime series 'Quantico', so her mean girl character on Seth Gordon's new 'Baywatch' film makes quite the change from the life-saving, justice-seeking bad-ass she's become accustomed to playing.

'Victoria is the antagonist in the movie, she's the villainess you might say', says Priyanka. 'She is delectable. She's deliciously evil. She's manipulative, and you can't tell because she's so charming. She's patronising to the lifeguards.'

Watch the trailer for 'Baywatch' here:

Needless to say, Priyanka doesn't relate at all to her onscreen persona. 'It's so funny to do that because I'm the opposite of her. I'm genuine', she insists. 'Everything about her is coiffed, everything about her is put together. I'm a track pants and T-shirts kinda girl so to be in these couture outfits and gorgeously done up hair... it's just so much fun to play as a character because it's so different to what I am doing with 'Quantico'.'

The film stars Dwayne Johnson as lifeguard leader Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as newcomer and former Olympian Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn and Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker. Meanwhile, original star David Hasselhoff is also set to make a cameo as some kind of Mentor, while Pamela Anderson plays C.J.'s mom (naturally).

Priyanka's next project is family drama 'A Kid Like Jake' which comes to theatres in 2018. Directed by Silas Howard, it is adapted from a play by Daniel Pearle and is also set to star Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

'Baywatch' is set to be released in US movie theatres on May 25th 2017.