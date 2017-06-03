For many, Priyanka Chopra is the lead star of hit crime drama 'Quantico'. Proving that she's a badass of the small screen, she then moved on to the film revival of the 'Baywatch' franchise, playing the villain and proving her acting chops once more. Now though she has her sights set on a completely different role altogether.

Priyanka Chopra wants to become the DCEU's Batgirl

The DC Extended Universe is one that's consistently expanding, bringing new characters on board that have been a staple of the DC comic books for some time, but that haven't yet been seen on the big screen.

One of those characters is Batgirl, with a Joss Whedon-led film project announced earlier this year, to be both written and directed by the superhero-obsessed director. With reports that the movie will take on Barbara Gordon's storyline in the New 52 series by Gail Simone, crew members will now likely be scouting for their lead actress to take on the role. Chopra has now thrown her own name into the ring.

"My dream part is, now that I'm working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part," she explained in a chat with OK! Magazine. "When I think of American movies, they've had superheroes for eons right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting super power. I don't know... Batgirl would be so cool!"

Chopra is a name that fans have floated around for a role in the DCEU for some time now, with many calling for the actress to take on the role of Catwoman in the planned 'Gotham City Sirens' movie release.

Whatever the direction may be, the fact the actress herself is interesting in joining the DCEU is certainly pleasing to the ear. Hopefully those at Warner Bros. and beyond who pull the strings will hear the rally cry and find a place for Chopra in their universe...

We'll bring you more news on the 'Batgirl' film project as we get it.