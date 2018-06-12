Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology following a backlash regarding her participation in American TV series ‘Quantico’, which showed her character uncovering a terrorist plot concocted by Indian Hindu nationalists.

A recent episode of the homeland security thriller depicted Chopra’s character, a FBI agent named Alex Parrish, unveiling and foiling a terrorist plot. In the episode, Hindu terrorists had tried to frame Pakistanis for an attack planned ahead of a summit between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan territory that the nuclear-armed neighbours both claim, and have fought two wars over it since the end of World War II.

The episode aired on June 1st, but many in India were incensed by it, calling the Indian-born former Miss World Chopra a traitor for taking part in it. She was the target of a street protest in Delhi on Saturday (June 9th), with a fringe Hindu group demanding she be exiled to Pakistan as punishment.

Priyanka Chopra is the star of 'Quantico'

On the same day, the 35 year old star took to Twitter to apologise, calling herself “a proud Indian and that will never change”.

“I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of ‘Quantico’,” she wrote. “That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise.”

ABC Studios, which broadcasts the show, also made a statement to the American press, saying it was not their intention to offend anybody and that Chopra was being unfairly targeted.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” the studio is quoted as saying.

“The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

