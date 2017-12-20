Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Princess Beatrice Pictures

Members of the Royal family attend the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 20th December 2017

WE Day New York - New York New York United States - Thursday 6th April 2017

Ellie Goulding and The Royals Chinatang - London United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd September 2016

Princess Beatrice enjoys a evening out at the Roof Gardens in Kensington with her boyfriend Dave Clark, just a day after being involved in a car crash outside Buckingham Palace, in which she emerged unhurt. London, England - 13.10.10 Featuring: file princess beatrice and dave clark split 070816 Where: London, United Kingdom When: 12 Oct 2010

Dave Clark and Princess Beatrice, at a private dinner for the Elton John Aids Foundation held at Louis Vuitton Maison on New Bond Street - Arrivals London, England - 01.02.11 Featuring: file princess beatrice and dave clark split 070816 Where: London, United Kingdom When: 01 Feb 2011

Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark at Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco held at Renaissance Rooms London, England - 17.09.08 Featuring: file princess beatrice and dave clark split 070816 Where: London, United Kingdom When: 17 Sep 2008

Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Dave Clark London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2010 - Issa - Front Row London, England - 23.02.10 Featuring: file princess beatrice and dave clark split 070816 Where: London, United Kingdom When: 23 Feb 2010

Royal Ascot - Ascot United Kingdom - Saturday 18th June 2016

Royal Ascot - Day 3 - Ascot United Kingdom - Thursday 16th June 2016

Royal Ascot - Day 3 - Ascot United Kingdom - Thursday 16th June 2016

Royal Ascot held at Ascot Racecourse - Day 1 - Ascot United Kingdom - Tuesday 14th June 2016

Trooping the Colour - London United Kingdom - Saturday 11th June 2016

Trooping the Colour: The Queen's Birthday Parade - London United Kingdom - Saturday 11th June 2016

Trooping the Colour: The Queen's Birthday Parade - London United Kingdom - Saturday 11th June 2016

Queen 90 service - London United Kingdom - Friday 10th June 2016

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.