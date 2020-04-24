Princess Beatrice has reflected on the ''incredibly challenging time'' the world is facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - has recorded a video on behalf of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, in which she lets people know the organisation is still operating with an ''incredible team of specialists'' online in the midst of the health crisis.

Beatrice - who is a patron of the charity - said in a video shared by the organisation: ''This is an incredibly challenging time for the world and for the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is open for business.

''Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face-to-face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them.''

The royal struggled with dyslexia - which is a learning disorder related to language processing - when she was a child, and previously spoke about her struggles with reading when she was younger.

She said: ''Reading was really hard work, even trying to get through the pages of some of the simple school reading books. I could not understand why I was still reading behind my classmates. It was at this point that stories became one of the key things which inspired me.''

Beatrice overcame the challenges of her disorder with the help of her parents, and by age 11 was ''tearing through'' the 'Harry Potter' series.

For the beauty, the video comes as her first appearance since cancelling her wedding plans as a result of the pandemic.

Beatrice was due to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St. James's Palace in London, but the pair were forced to scrap plans amid the growing uncertainty of what the coming months will look like.

A representative said: ''There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet.''