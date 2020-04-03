Princess Beatrice is happier than ever thanks to her romance with Edoardo Mozzi.

The 31-year-old royal is set to tie the knot with the property developer, and although their original wedding date of May 29 was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns, her mother Sarah Ferguson - who is affectionately known as Fergie - says the setback hasn't stopped Beatrice from smiling.

Speaking to Royal Central, Fergie said: ''[Beatrice is] the happiest I have ever seen her in my life. She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy.''

Beatrice - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew, and the sister of Princess Eugenie - was due to marry Edoardo in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace followed by a reception in the nearby grounds of Buckingham Palace.

But due to the pandemic sweeping through UK, the decision was made to postpone the nuptials until the situation clears.

Last month, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: ''They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

''Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.''

The news followed just days after the Queen cancelled her annual garden parties and a number of other events, before she left Buckingham Palace to reside at Windsor Castle, west London.

Other royal events that were cancelled include Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot and the Derby, while the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - usually attended by members of the British Royal Family - has already been stopped.